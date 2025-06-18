Explore self-care products at the Holistic Shop Hop

Whether it be from skincare, food and beverage consumption, or mental health, taking care of one's self comes in a wide range of variety.

A first of its' kind - the Holistic Shop Hop - will allow people in the Creston and Belknap neighborhoods to explore their self-care options with the help of local businesses.

The Shop Hop will be this Saturday, June 21 from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Gathered Botanicals, Communitea Wellness, Venture Esthetics Lounge, and Urban Massage will be participating in the event, with the kick-off occurring at Gathered Botanicals. Each business will offer different activities to participate in as well as complimentary beverages.

Participants can pick up a passport to visit all four locations, receiving a stamp along the way. A fully stamped passport will provide a ten percent discount at several coffee shops from June 21 through 28.

Those who attend can purchase a $50 exclusive tote bag containing gifts valued at over $100 from each local business on the Hop, though purchasing the tote bag itself is not required for the experience.

Aubrey Winfield, Owner of Gathered Botanicals, sat down with Michelle to discuss more about the passport rewards and complimentary activities on the Hop.

For more information, visit shopgatheredbotanicals.com.

