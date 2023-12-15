Exodus Place seeking donations of food and clothing

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

With the rise of inflation, food budgets, and other expenses get tighter and tighter, especially for those living paycheck to paycheck. Exodus Place seeks to help those who are struggling during these times and is collecting donations to assist those in need during the holidays.

Exodus Place is asking for donations of medical supplies, non-perishable food, bedding, clothing, and more. All items must be new or gently-used.

Donations can be dropped off at 322 Front Ave. SW, Grand Rapids.

For a list of items they need, visit exodusplace.org.