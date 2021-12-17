Exodus Place plays a critical role in getting men on their feet

Exodus Place, 322 Front Ave. SW in Grand Rapids, is more than just a place where men come in out of the cold; it's goal is to get men back out into the workforce and on their own. They offer a hand up, not a hand out.

President and CEO Robb Munger of Exodus Place joined Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain how they were just recognized as a Great Place to Work, also.

Exodus Place has a Boot Up drive which puts warm boots on feet, so these men can wait safely at the bus stop and have them at work. Learn more by visiting exodusplace.org or call (616)-242-9130.

Their recent Roof Sit Fundraiser was a huge success, raising thousands more than the original goal, thanks to you West Michigan!