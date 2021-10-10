Exodus Place hosting Roof-Sit in honor of World Homeless Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Exodus Place is hosting a roof-sit in honor of World Homeless Day. The event will take place on the roof of Exodus Place in Grand Rapids.

The event is designed to last 144 hours or six days to experience what the homeless go through on a daily basis.

The event seeks to raise awareness and money to help the homeless in West Michigan. Exodus Place say that the homeless crisis is out of control and that everyone needs to help those who are homeless.

If you are looking for other ways to help the homeless, you can make a donation on the Exodus Place website. They hope to raise $35,000 for the homeless.