Exodus Place Hosting First Charity Golf Event at The Mines

Exodus Place seeks to help those who are struggling with homelessness in our area. They've recently expanded to help even more and are hosting the organization's first ever charity golf outing to raise funds.

The event will be held at The Mines golf course on May 14th. We spoke with the organization's founder Robb Munger to learn more.

If you cannot attend, donations can be sent to 322 Front Ave. SW, Grand Rapids.