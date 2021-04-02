Every Woman's Place hosts annual Cheers & Chocolate Community Crawl

Every Woman's Place is a safe haven for victims of domestic and sexual violence and sex trafficking can turn to for help. In order to provide those services, they rely on the community for donations to run those services.

One way to help is by taking part in their annual Cheers and Chocolate Community Crawl throughout the month of April.

Muskegon businesses will be selling featured items throughout the month of April, in which a portion of the proceeds from these items will be donated to Every Woman's Place.

Also part of this year’s event is a Pop-Up Wine Pull on April 17 at Smash Wine Bar in downtown Muskegon, sponsored by Webb Chemical Corp. Scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm, the pop-up will offer 100 bottles of wine, each valued at at least $15. For a donation of $20, attendees and passersby 21 and over can pull a bottle to take home. Find more details and a few of the featured bottles on the Pop-Up Wine Pull Facebook event.

There's also a Cheers Crawl Social Media Challenge, where a weekly winner will be drawn at random from all social media posts on Facebook that use the hashtag #cheerscommunitycrawl. Prizes include bottles of wine, floral arrangements, and salon gift certificates.

To learn more and get a list of participating businesses, visit everywomansplace.org/cheers-and-chocolate.