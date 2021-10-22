Everdry Waterproofing: do your homework when choosing a company

Rob with Everdry Waterproofing Grand Rapids wants to point out the importance of choosing the right company to take care of your particular needs with foundation repair or waterproofing.

What you want to do, if you have any doubt, check them out, go online, check out their reviews on google yellowpages.com. Also look at their Better Business Bureau report. There are a lot of good companies out there, there are some that have some issues. Don't just look whether they have complaints, because it’s how those complaints are handled that matters.

Bottom line, do your homework, make sure that they're nothing that they're offering makes sense for what you have going on what you're looking to accomplish with waterproofing.

Please give Everdry Waterproofing a shout. The number is 1-800-275-7910 or you can find them at everdrygrandrapids.com.