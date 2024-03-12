Enjoy the Muskegon St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16

Grab your green, your shamrocks, friends, family, and whatever Irish traditions you can find and head to Muskegon for the 11th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 16.

The Muskegon St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Western Ave in downtown Muskegon starting at 11 a.m.

Gather friends and family for a morning filled with lively music, traditional Irish dancers, and a parade of floats that celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Ireland. Don’t miss out on this festive event that brings the community together for a day of fun and celebration!

To learn more or to sign up to participate, visit jcimuskegon.org.