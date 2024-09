Every year, St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church serves up a Middle Eastern Lunch and Dinner. This year's event will take place on September 24, promising another year of delicious food for a good cause.

Dinner will include kafta, pita bread, cucumber sauce, green beans in tomato sauce served over rice, sfeeha, hummus, salata, and baklawa pastry.

Food pick up will be from 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Dinners are $22 each. Purchase dinner tickets at Eventbrite.