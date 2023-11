There's a tasty way to help local kids get the food they need coming up at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, the Middle East Lunch and Dinner on November 7.

Dinner will include kafta, pita bread, cucumber sauce, green beans in tomato sauce served over rice, sfeeha, hummus, salata, and baklawa pastry.

Food pick up will be from 11:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m. and 4;30-6:30 p.m.

Dinners are $20 each with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Kids' Food Basket.

Purchase drive-thru tickets at Eventbrite.