Enjoy a safe and relaxing getaway in the Caribbean Islands at St. Kitts

Travel and human connection exert and founder of OhThePeopleYouMeet, Michaela Guzy, shares her top recommendations of where to travel safely during the pandemic, like St. Kitts.

St. Kitts & Nevis have taken safety to the next level. The island is one of the smallest independent nations, which means it’s easy to get around. The resort area to the capital city of Basseterre is just 15 minutes by water taxi or 45 minutes by car. Known for authentic Caribbean charm, absolute tranquility, romantic beaches, luxury accommodations, and one of the lowest rates of Covid in the world.

There have been only 44 cases of Covid reported to date, with no community spread and zero deaths. St. Kitts & Nevis is the only Caribbean island at a Level 2 travel advisory from the U.S. State Department and has been rated by the CDC as Level 1: Low Covid Risk.

St. Kitts has been able to maintain a low case rate because of their strict travel requirements and the “All of Society Approach," which encourages everyone to play their part including wearing masks, social distancing, and consistent hand-washing and sanitizing.

St. Kitts & Nevis welcome travelers to “vacation in place” at their hotel for two weeks. They are welcome to move about the property including the restaurants and bars, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities.

So first, travelers take a PCR test within 72 hours of travel. Results of the test must be uploaded online along with the KNA travel form and proof of booking at a Travel Approved hotel. Once this form is submitted, travelers will receive an approval letter to enter the Federation.

For those that test negative on:

● Day 7, starting day 8 they can then partake in select tours and excursions

● Day 14, the following day they are welcome to integrate into the Federation and move about freely There are 8 travel approved hotels for international travelers, including some great options such as: Four Seasons Nevis, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The hotels have gotten so creative with their offerings! Park Hyatt St. Kitts for example has a robust program of activities including painting, fishing, meditation, mixology classes, pottery and water sports (kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling).

St. Kitts launched the “Five Day Getaway” promotion available now through September 5 (must book by July 31). The hotel promotion offers specials from the Park Hyatt St. Kitts and St. Kitts Marriott. As part of the promotion these hotels are adding extra perks including a complimentary room upgrade, breakfast for four, and some value-add extras.

