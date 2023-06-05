Ele's Place marks milestone anniversary with open house event

Ele's Place is celebrating 10 years of offering free, peer-based grief counseling for children with an open house event on Tuesday, June 6 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at their local office at 2000 Michigan Street NE.

The public is invited to stop by and learn more about what services they offer, to support them financially, or learn about what volunteer opportunities are available. Food will be provided by Two Scotts Barbecue and there will be cake, too!

Learn more about what Ele's Place does and how you can get involved by watching our interview with Director Tammy Squire from this morning's show or head over to the organization's website.

