For 9 years, El Informador has made sure that kids return to school with a backpack on their back. This year will be no different, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be a drive-thru situation, everyone must stay in the car.

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 12pm to 5pm, the drive-thru will be held at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, 1204 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids 49503. Anyone who has a child enrolled in pre-k all the way to college is welcome.