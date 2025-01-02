Eating disorders affect all ages, ethnicities, communities but there is help

Every 52 minutes, someone dies of an eating disorder, making it one of the deadliest mental illnesses. More than 30 million Americans are affected, costing nearly $65 billion dollars a year. This is a national crisis.

From adolescents to older adults, eating disorders impact all ages and communities, even athletes. The National Alliance for Eating Disorders provides education, resources and support. The work the organization does impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals through advocacy, support groups and policy work at local, state and national levels.