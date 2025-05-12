Easterseals MORC launches "Grow Through What You Go Through" Campaign for Mental Health Awareness Month

Easterseals MORC is actively involved in a variety of initiatives throughout May, all aimed at promoting well-being and providing valuable resources to the community. Their work encompasses mental health awareness, educational opportunities, and community engagement, empowering individuals and families in Michigan to lead more fulfilling and independent lives.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and EasterSeals MORC has numerous ways for you to get involved...

Support Easterseals MORC at the Detroit Tigers Game!

Join Easterseals MORC as they are celebrated as the Non-Profit Organization of the Night at the Detroit Tigers game! Head to Comerica Park, visit their booth on the concourse before the first pitch, and bring the whole family for a fun evening. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM. Find out more and get your tickets for the game at: https://www.mlb.com/tigers

Boost Your Well-Being with Bingo!

Get ready to explore and recharge with Grow Through What You Go Through Bingo! Easterseals MORC has partnered with numerous local businesses in the Grand Rapids and Flint/Southeast Michigan areas, all offering opportunities to prioritize your mental health and overall well-being. Print out your bingo board for either the Grand Rapids or Flint/Southeast MI region and embark on a journey to discover these local gems. Since you are in Grand Rapids, you might be particularly interested in the Grand Rapids board! Once you achieve a "BINGO," submit your board for a chance to win exciting prizes! Learn more and download your board at: https://bit.ly/GTWYGT-25

Money Smart Mondays: Cybersecurity and Fraud Prevention

Join Easterseals MORC and JP Morgan Chase for the kickoff of their insightful summer educational webinar series, Money Smart Mondays! On Monday, May 19th, Annette Washington, Community Manager from JP Morgan Chase, will lead a crucial discussion on navigating the increasing threats of fraud and scams. Gain valuable cybersecurity tips to safeguard your digital life. Secure your virtual seat today at: https://jpmchase.zoom.us/j/95741382613

Global Effort Focuses on Mental Health Action Day

In partnership with thousands of organizations around the world, a movement is underway to shift the conversation around mental health from mere awareness to tangible action. This Mental Health Action Day, take a meaningful step by checking in with someone who might need support using the simple yet effective A.S.K. method. Discover more about how to Ask, See, and Know at: https://ask.activeminds.org/en. Explore a wealth of additional ways you can actively participate in fostering positive mental health at: https://www.mentalhealthishealth.us/

Unlock Your Potential: Understanding Manifestation and Well-Being

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Virtual Well-Being host, Cindy, is teaming up with a behavioral health expert to demystify the concept of manifestation and explore its profound effects on your overall well-being. Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights. Register for the webinar on Monday, May 13th at: https://bit.ly/May-13-Manifestation-Webinar or on Wednesday, May 15th at: https://bit.ly/May-15-Manifestation-Webinar.

Immerse Yourself in Tranquility with a Sunset Sound Bath

Indulge in a moment of serene relaxation with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Virtual Well-Being co-hosts, Cindy and Marissa. They invite you to experience an on-demand sound bath filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of the sunset over Fife Lake in Fife Lake, MI. Let the soothing sounds and stunning visuals blend harmoniously to create an atmosphere of deep tranquility and renewal. Watch at your convenience at: https://bit.ly/Sunset-Sound-Bath

