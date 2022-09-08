Eastbrook Homes teams up with Kids' Food Basket for Brown Bag Decoration Month

Eastbrook Homes is known for their gorgeous new construction builds across West Michigan, but for them, building a community also means being part of the community. They're teaming up with Kids' Food Basket to help the non-profit during Brown Bag Decoration Month by hosting events to decorate brown bags for Sack Suppers.

During September, join Eastbrook Homes at their Model Homes to decorate paper bags for Kids' Food Basket. They'll be helping contribute to the charity's overall goal of 200,000 decorated bags.

To look at times and dates for participating locations, click here.

Don't forget, Kids' Food Basket will also be attending high school football games throughout September as part of Battle of the Bags! Decorate bags and watch some football at the following games:

September 9 – Cedar Springs at GR Catholic Central

September 16 – Hudsonville at Caledonia

September 23 – Sparta at Belding