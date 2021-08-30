Kids' Food Basket collecting decorated brown bags through September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket is holding a community challenge in September to reach a goal of collecting 150,000 decorated bags in honor of Brown Bag Decorating Day on Sept. 30.

All month long, the community is encouraged to decorate paper bags and donate them to be used in the Sack Supper program, which provides healthy meals to children and families in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties, according to a news release Monday.

“We feed our future by providing healthy, nutritious, ready-to-eat meals on a daily basis to children and families in need,” President and Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney said. “Decorating bags is a way to add a touch of love to every Sack Supper that goes to nourishes a child who is struggling with food insecurity. With every bag decorated by our community, we take one step closer to realizing a hunger-free West Michigan for all.”

Bag donations will be collected all month leading up to a Brown Bag Decorating Day drive-through party on Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at any of the three Kids’ Food Basket locations.

Community members can drop off their bags and celebrate from inside their vehicles.

For those who can’t make it to the Sept. 30 event, bags can still be dropped off at any Kids’ Food Basket locations on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The organization also encourages mailing bags to participate while social distancing.

Many Sack Suppers will be going to public schools and therefore cannot contain religious messages.

Participants are also asked to refrain from using paint, glitter, feathers or stickers because they can come off in the food.