Early Learning Neighborhood Collective looking for more teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Children who attend a quality pre-school program get a boost and studies show they're more prepared as they move on to kindergarten and elementary school. The impacts can often be felt long after those formative years, making early childhood education crucial on so many levels. But there are plenty of children missing out.

The International Preschool for the Arts is a brand new, state of the art preschool in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood in Grand Rapids. But several of the classrooms are empty, much to the dismay of Dr. Nkechy Ezeh, the CEO of Early Learning Neighborhood Collective – a partner to community-based organizations that put preschool programs where they’re needed. Right now, they’re dealing with a crisis. A lack of teachers. Dr. Ezeh says, "We have seven partners and within those 7 partners we have about 35 classrooms and half of those classrooms are closed right now.”

Dr. Ezeh says the impact is huge. “We have to remember that early childhood education is where children can come and just be themselves its where I can live I can play with toys - not that they don't do that at home, but this is my place and now COVID and lack of teachers have taken that away from them.” The organization was founded in 2009, when the Grand Rapids Public School Superintendent questioned why so many children were not ready for kindergarten, particularly from the inner city. Thanks to a donation from the Kellogg Foundation, the ELNC has become a cornerstone in communities around Grand Rapids. “Parents don't have to drive two miles or a one mile walk to drop their kids off and then go to work. It's right in their neighborhood it sends a message to the children that you belong here, this is who you are,” says Dr. Ezeh. The IPA is unique, because of a partnership with the Dwelling Place - families who live upstairs only have to walk to the first floor to get their young children to school, but with three classrooms closed here, some children are missing out.

Dr. Ezeh says this goes far beyond the children. "The impact on the families, the impact on the children, the impact on the teachers but then the community. You have to remember that the centers or schools are part of the community. So all of a sudden the hustling and bustling that is happing in the community making it vibrant, making it come alive, is no longer happening. So the impact of the centers closing that impact of the centers not being open is really has a major implication on our economy.”

But this community problem may have a community solution. The ELNC has established an apprenticeship program - hoping to partner parents with teachers, get them on the job training, to grand rapids community college and finally into the empty classrooms. Dr. Ezeh is confident they can find people perfect for these positions. "I want the community to know we need them. There are so many people sitting out there that love the children, love working with children. They love seeing children being happy, exploring, being free. If you are one of those people we need to come on in we can train you we can give you all the skills you need.” Skills that will have an impact - by making sure more children will have a place where they're learning, growing and loved.

If you would like to learn more about the ELNC and what they do, head to their website.