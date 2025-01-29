Get ready to dress up and give back at the Muskegon YMCA's Black Tie for the Y Gala! This Saturday, February 1st, the public is invited to come together for a night of elegance and philanthropy in support of the YMCA's LIVESTRONG program. This incredible program provides free services to cancer survivors, helping them regain strength, build community, and improve their quality of life.

The gala will be held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Muskegon Downtown starting at 6:00 PM. Guests will enjoy a delicious gourmet dinner, live music, and dancing. But the highlight of the evening is the chance to support the LIVESTRONG program through silent and live auctions. Bid on unique items like a Swanson Pickle Co. tour, a private Hamburger Mikey food truck experience, and more!

Black tie attire is optional, so come dressed to impress, or as you are, and ready to make a difference. Norton Shores Mayor Gary Nelund will be the host for the evening, guiding guests through a night of celebration and community spirit.

