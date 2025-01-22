Distinctive Catering the perfect choice for weddings and more

For 30 years Distinctive Catering has established itself as a leading provider of exceptional event catering in West Michigan with a focus on creating personalized culinary experiences tailored to each client's unique vision.

Wedding planning season is in full effect and Distinctive Catering can make the food at any occasion, from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations, a meal to remember. Whether you envision a formal plated dinner, a casual buffet, or interactive food stations, Distinctive Catering strives to bring their culinary concepts to fruition.

Whether the occasion is a wedding, corporate function, social gathering, or other special event, Distinctive Catering is committed to transforming client visions into edible realities. You can find Distinctive Catering at 4945 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids or view their menu and learn more at DistinctiveCatering.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok