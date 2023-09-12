Discover Division: The August Connection

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are spending this week Discovering Division on the Morning Mix! This area of the Heartside neighborhood of Grand Rapids is growing, thriving and changing.

Today we take you to The August Connection, one of the newer additions to the area. This curated vintage store brings style, nostalgia and a lot of fun. Co-owners Randi and Matthew have been collecting for years and opened the store in spring of 2023.

The store carries clothes for men, women and children, jewelry, accessories and collectibles like lunchboxes. They offer items at a variety of price points and styles. The August Connection is one of several vintage/resale shops on the street, and the other business owners have welcomed them with open arms. This year they are all hosting ArtPrize artists and are having fun promoting group events.

