Diocese of Grand Rapids highlights Catholic education during Catholic Schools Week

Catholic Schools Week, a national celebration of Catholic education in the United States, is happening right now. The event takes place annually during the last week of January and Catholic schools across West Michigan, within both the Diocese of Grand Rapids and the Diocese of Gaylord, will participate in this special week under the theme "Catholic Schools: United in Faith and Community."

Catholic Schools Week provides a wonderful opportunity for families to explore the advantages of a Catholic education and for Catholic schools to celebrate their mission and community contributions.

We spoke with Christina Brown, a local parent of six children all of whom are in or have gone through the Catholic school system to get some firsthand insight.

Those interested in learning more about Catholic Schools Week in West Michigan are encouraged to contact their local Catholic school or visit the websites of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and the Diocese of Gaylord or by visiting catholicschools4u.org or call (616) 551-4743.

This segment is sponsored by the Diocese of Grand Rapids.