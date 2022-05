The Deltaplex is going back in time... way back. Coming soon will be your chance to get up and close to lifelike, life-sized dinosaurs from the Mesozoic era. Not to mention the fantastical dragons you'll see. Plus, it's a chance to help stomp out hunger as well. The Dino and Dragon Stroll is the event and Keith Aldridge joined us on the Mix with all of the details.

You can get your tickets at www.dinoanddragonstroll.com