Diaper Dash: Alpha Grand Rapids Aims for 100,000 in July

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Imagine having to choose between buying food for your family or a clean diaper for your baby. That's actually a harsh reality for countless families in West Michigan.

The need for clean diapers is a pervasive and often hidden struggle, as government assistance programs like SNAP and WIC do not cover the cost of diapers. This critical gap leaves many parents in an impossible bind, and it's precisely why Alpha Grand Rapids is once again rallying the community for its annual Diaper Dash in 2025.

The Diaper Dash is a vital fundraiser that directly impacts families facing unplanned pregnancies and the ongoing challenge of diaper scarcity. Last year alone, AGR distributed over 205,000 diapers. This year, their ambitious goal for the Diaper Dash is to collect 100,000 diapers in the month of July.

The 2025 Diaper Dash is a family-friendly event, inviting individuals and teams to participate and raise funds. Participants run, walk, or cheer for a cause that touches the lives of our most vulnerable. New this year, AGR is introducing interactive educational stations along the race route, offering participants insights into the impact of diaper need and the various ways AGR supports local families.

It's a day of active engagement, powerful advocacy, and direct impact. Every step taken, and every dollar raised, directly contributes to ensuring that babies in Grand Rapids have access to the clean diapers they need to stay healthy and thrive. Mark your calendars and prepare to make a difference!

Learn more about them and the diaper drive in our interview or get more from their website: Alpha Grand Rapids.

