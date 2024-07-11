Detroit Institute of Art's Inside|Out brings famous art pieces outdoors across Metro Detroit

Detroit Institute of Art brings famous art out of the museum and onto the streets, parks, and public spaces of Metro Detroit and beyond as it brings back the Inside | Out program.

Now in its 15th year, the Inside|Out program brings high-quality reproductions of the DIA’s collection to outdoor venues to increase engagement between the museum and its diverse audience.

From now through October, residents of Macomb, Wayne, and Oakland counties will display several reproductions outdoors clustered within walking or biking distance.

This initiative makes art easy and fun to explore, right where people live and hang out. It's all about connecting people with art in a friendly, accessible way, showing that art is for everyone and everywhere. The program is a big part of the museum's mission to get out into the community and make art a shared experience that brings us all closer.

To see a map of all art installations, visit dia.org.

