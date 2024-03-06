Decaydence Vintage offers downtown portal to the past

Nostalgia. It's the first thing many will feel when walking into Decaydence Vintage in downtown Grand Rapids (71 Division South). You may see a concert t-shirt from your first ever concert, a toy you played with growing up in the 80s, or even some classic retro furniture and home decor.

Tom Short, co-owner of the shop, says they stock everything from the "50s through Y2K" and he opened the store to further the "slow fashion" movement. While many today are purchasing lower quality, cheaper clothing items - what can be called "fast fashion," Short wants folks to remember a time when they really did "make them like they used to."

You never know what you'll find as their inventory changes almost daily. Todd paid them a visit, and tried on some new duds, to learn more.