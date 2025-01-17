Daddy Daughter Time offers parenting resource to local fathers

Being a parent is a rewarding but often challenging journey, and navigating the unique dynamics of father-daughter relationships can bring its own set of joys and complexities.

That's where Daddy Daughter Time steps in! This fantastic nonprofit organization provides support and resources for dads who want to build strong, healthy relationships with their daughters.

They host monthly events designed to create lasting memories and strengthen these special relationships. From horseback riding to painting classes to themed dances, there's something for everyone!

The benefits of these events go far beyond just having a good time. Research studies have shown that girls with involved fathers have higher self-esteem, perform better academically, and are more likely to make positive life choices. Pregnancy rates, incarceration rates, drug use rates all drop when an active father is engaging with his daughters.

So, if you're a dad looking to make a positive impact on your daughter's life, check out Daddy Daughter Time. Anyone can attend their monthly events by purchasing a ticket. But those looking to save money can make an annual commitment with a membership. Memberships offer four FREE events and half off ticket prices for all other events.

As a local nonprofit that is completely supported by donations, the organization is looking for event sponsors. You can learn more about how to support them here.

