Creative Conversations: Chad Garsnett

HOLLAND, Mich. — Chad Garsnett is the co-owner of the Garsnett Beacon Candle Company, based out of Holland. It’s a place where you can find premade candles and home fragrances, but you can also make your own candles.

The venture started as a creative outlet, using fragrance to trigger memories with 10 base scents. Today there are more than 30 to choose from, with more being added all the time. Chad is inspired by their customers and moments, from a walk to a blooming flower, to a great conversation.

The candle bar is a great place to create new memories with friends and family, while bringing home your own creative piece.

