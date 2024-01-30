Creative Conversation: Sydney Bickle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sydney Bickle is a third-year Studio Arts major at the Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University. As an artist, she started with more traditional mediums and technical drawing. But once she took her first class in installation work and performance, she moved toward that field. She uses a variety of fabric, fiber, photo and video to create large-scale work that often includes installation and performance. She is also moving into a more fictional narrative, finding inspiration from other artists, dystopian novels, music and movies. She pulls a lot from her childhood, going back to things that originally sparked her interest in creating. While she uses her own identity to share a message through her work, she hopes people can connect with pieces through their own context. Learn more about Sydney on their website or Instagram.