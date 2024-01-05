Creative Conversation: Sophie Forystek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sophie Forystek is a student in the Life Sciences and Pre-Medical Illustration Program at the Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University. The Lake Orion native grew up with a grandmother who was an art teacher, so her creative interests started at a young age. She also had a passion for the medical field, that took her to nursing school at Oakland University.

When the pandemic hit, she found it hard to understand the complex topics in virtual learning and realized that plenty of others felt the same, so she decided to meld her two loves and start her coursework in medical illustration.

Most of the work she does is digital, with animation and now 3-D modeling. She finds inspiration through researching other people’s artwork, or seeing people who need more visuals to really understand complex concepts in a medical setting. She feels her job is to make that easier for them, and someday hopes to work with more doctors and other medical professionals who are advancing research and finding solutions.

Sophie is on LinkedIn, Instagram or you can find her work on her website.