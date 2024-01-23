Creative Conversation: Skylar Speedwell

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Skylar Speedwell is a third year photography student at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University. She's originally from Ferndale, Mich., where she grew up in a family of artists. She says creativity has always been a part of her life, starting with her grandfather, who often took her and her sister into the backyard to teach them how to paint.

After starting high school, Skylar says she started carrying a film camera and really fell in love with photography. While she continues to study the process, she says her work isn't confined. She enjoys many mediums like collage, poetry and fiber arts. Just experiencing creativity and her day-to-day interactions inspire her. She is always trying to learn from other artists.

Today much of her work concerns memory, sentimentality, childhood, family and dealing with trauma. She hopes anyone who sees her work can relate to that at some level, and perhaps reflect on their own lives.

Learn more about her on her Instagram page.