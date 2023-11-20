Creative Conversation: Lexi Seidel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lexi Seidel is a senior graphic design student at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University. She started creating as a young child and was primarily self-taught until taking her first art class during her junior year of high school. Today she works primarily in digital for graphic design and illustration. But when she just wants to have fun, she delves into traditional drawing with colored pencils and markers. She's inspired by music, and wants her work to be relatable, so everyone can find something in what she creates. She is often at markets around west Michigan during the summer, but you can also find her on Instagram.