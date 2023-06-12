Creative Conversation: Gabrielle Eisma

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — We have so many talented artists around west Michigan - all with different voices and perspective - and we love celebrating them! We're starting a new segment called Creative Conversations - to introduce you to individuals making our communities more beautiful, vibrant and colorful.

Gabrielle Eisma is a children's book illustrator, a designer, and an ink maker. She considers herself a storyteller, which is where she finds her inspiration. She comes from a family of storytellers, and knew she would continue that tradition, no matter what career path she chose. She makes her own inks with natural ingredients, and also works with digital mediums and gouache. She finds inspiration in nature, at different parks around Grand Rapids.

She has some workshops coming up in Rockford and at Frederick Meijer Gardens. She also has some of her work on display at the John Ball Zoo. Learn more about her at gabrielleeisma.com or on social media @Gabrielleeisma