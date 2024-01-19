Creative Conversation: Emma Ryan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emma Ryan grew up in Lansing, Mich., and spend a lot of time with her grandmother growing up. She was a quilter, and had a huge sewing room where Emma started making clothes for her dolls. That brought her joy, so it only made sense for her to pursue a career designing for people. She recently graduated with a fashion studies major from Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University. She starts her designs on paper before moving on to fabrics. Like so many artists, nature is her muse, particularly flowers, their petals and leaves. But above all, she wants people to feel beautiful. Her favorite aspect of her work is seeing someone's face light up when they try on her clothes. See more of her work on her Instagram or website.