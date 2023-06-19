Creative Conversation: Christina Hutton

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Art makes the world more beautiful, colorful and vibrant. We love to celebrate the artists who share their talents with the rest of us. In today's Creative Conversation, we meet Christina Hutton. The Grand Rapids based artist works around west Michigan. She says as a child, she always had a paintbrush or marker in her hand. She started by painting business logos in offices, which eventually turned into mural work. Christina is a digital artist to start, then works with acrylics and latex paint. She finds her inspiration in nature, from bugs to birds. To learn more about Christina and her work, head to tenfingerfish.com.