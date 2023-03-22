Cooking with Grace: Thinking outside the "board" for entertaining

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — When we think of a charcuterie board, meat and cheese are often what comes to mind, but Grace Derocha, Registered Dietitian and National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dieteticssays we need to get creative! There are plenty of healthy options that can live alongside the traditional choices, like fruit, vegetables, nuts, and even dips like hummus. Giving everyone, including kids, a say helps make that board more appealing and ensures that everyone will enjoy it! Even some not-so-healthy options like candy can be a part, just enjoy in moderation. For more information and inspiration, head to eatright.org.