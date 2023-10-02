Cooking with Grace: National Pizza Month!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s National Pizza Month and there are so many ways to celebrate! National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Grace Derocha, RD, CDE, has plenty of inspiration that will get your family through this month and beyond, with all of the pizza!

Pizza night is a great way to cook at home and bring the whole family into the kitchen, and make sure they all get what they want. Crust is a great place to start – there are so many options, from premade, to homemade – you can choose cauliflower, naan, English muffins, bagels or stick with the traditional. Toppings are equally as variable, choose what you love. Add extra veggies, change up the cheese and let everyone customize their pies!