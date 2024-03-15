Cooking with Grace: National Nutrition Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March is National Nutrition Month, and we are celebrating with our friend, Grace Derocha, RDN, CDCES, a Registered Dietitian and the National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Today's topic is all about fiber. The goal is to consume 25-40 grams a day. The average American is only getting about 15 grams per day. There are so many benefits to making sure you're eating enough fiber, beyond getting things moving in the digestive system, fiber lowers cholesterol, helps control blood sugar, helps you achieve a healthy weight and can add years to your life. The easiest ways to add fiber into your diet, eat more fruits and veggies, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts and seeds. If you need more inspiration or information, you can always find it at eatright.org.

