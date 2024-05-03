Cooking with Grace: It's Farmers Market Season!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Farmers markets are starting to pop up across West Michigan, bringing with them the most in-season and freshest produce, meats and cheeses, crafts, flowers and more. It's not only a great place to shop, but a way to connect with the community who is helping to feed us wonderful things. But there are some ways to make that trip easier, more convenient and more fun!

Grace Derocha, RDN, CDCES is a registered dietitian and National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, here are her farmers market suggestions.

Bring your own bags - not only is it more environmentally friendly, some vendors don't have them. A cooler is also a good idea, to keep those perishables cool.

Ask questions - How is it grown? How long will it last? How should it be stored? The farmer has the answers!

Shop with a careful eye - inspect anything you plan to buy, just like the grocery store.

Scrub it - when you get home, rinse produce with cold water and pat dry.

Store all food right away for safety and quality.

Eat and enjoy!