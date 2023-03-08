Cooking with Grace: International Women's Day and National Dietician Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — It's International Women's Day and National Dietician Day - and we're celebrating with our dear friend, Grace Derocha, Registered Dietician and National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Many women are not getting enough crucial vitamins and minerals in their diets, but by adding just a few foods into a regular rotation, filling those gaps can be easy.

Women should get at least 600 IU a day of iodine, found in eggs, yogurt and bread.

10% of Americans don't get enough Vitamin D, but a whopping 40% of Michiganders are deficient. Women should be getting at least 600 IU a day, found though sunshine, in salmon, eggs and milk.

Calcium is another important mineral; women should be getting 1000 mg a day. Think yogurt, milk, dark leafy greens and almonds. Women should be getting 18 mg a day of iron, found in meat, beans and dark leafy greens. Beans are also a good source of Vitamin B12 along with salmon and milk. Folate is also on the list, women should aim for 400 mcg a day, also found in greens, beans, meat and liver. Supplements can help us all reach those goals, but Grace says first ask yourself two questions, is it 3rd party verified and do I need it?

