Cooking with Grace: Eggs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scrambled, poached, over easy, hard-boiled, no matter how you like them, the poor egg got a bad rap for a bit, but Grace Derocha, RDN, CDCES, Registered Dietitian for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says eggs are back. They're easy to eat, easy to cook and come with a lot of good nutrition for the body. Each egg has just about 55 calories with 2-4 grams of protein in both the egg and the white. The fat lies mostly in the yolk, coming in at just about 4 grams. Cholesterol is where many people get confused. There are about 185 milligrams of cholesterol in one egg yolk, it's not a lot, considering they are truly the powerhouse of nutrition in the egg. There's vitamin D, fat to help the body absorb the vitamin D, plus lutein and zeaxanthan, anti-inflammatory properties and vitamin E. You can always find more healthy recipes at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics website, eatright.org.