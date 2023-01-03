Consumers Energy offers free in-home energy analysis

MICHIGAN — A free Consumers Energy Analysis is a great way to learn about ways to make your home safer and more energy efficient. These experts will visit your house and start by checking out your highest energy users, the heating and cooling systems. From changing furnace filters, to finding ways air is escaping with thermal scanner, knowledge is power. But beyond efficiency, safety is a priority. The analysists check for both carbon monoxide and gas leaks, plus provide tools, like a carbon monoxide detector for free. We learned about plenty of ways to save money, from insulating pipes to installing a programmable thermostat. The experts will also bring lots of gifts, like LED lightbulbs, and help change any old bulbs you have around your home, or power strips that help control the energy usage on electronics that you aren’t using.

This service is totally free to any Consumers customer, electric, gas or both. Simply head to consumersenergy.com/residential/save-money-and-energy/assessments to learn more.

For those having trouble paying their bills, or who want money-saving tips without a visit, head to consumersenergy.com/