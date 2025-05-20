Consumers Energy and Kids' Food Basket partnership to provide easier meal access to families

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Last month, it was announced that Consumers Energy is partnering with Kids' Food Basket to provide an electric vehicle exclusively to deliver nearly 11,000 sack suppers to children in 62 schools across Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties. The new EV helps in reduced emissions and costs for Kids' Food Basket to maintain their mission of keeping West Michigan families fed.

Consumers Energy spokesperson Brian Wheeler and Kids' Food Basket chief operating officer Erika Abbo visited the Morning Mix to discuss the partnership and benefits the new provision brings to West Michigan.

For more information on Consumers Energy's EV opportunities, visit consumersenergy.com.

For more information on Kids' Food Basket, visit kidsfoodbasket.org.

