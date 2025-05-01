Morning Buzz: May 1, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty The Shelters Event

Right now is the perfect time to adopt your furever friend, because it's Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty The Shelters event!

The Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven is just one of nearly 400 shelters across 43 states participating from now through May 15. The Bissell Pet Foundation helps support the shelters, bringing down adoption fees to $70 or less.

The Al-Van Humane Society will be offering $25 adoptions for cats and $60 adoptions for dogs. Last year, the program helped rehome 61 animals in South Haven.

If you want to learn more about adoption there, head to al-van.org, or to find a participating shelter near you, head to bissellpetfoundation.org.

Kentwood's Community Cleanup Day

It's time to spring into action, Kentwood! Get ready to ditch your junk at the annual community cleanup day on Saturday, May 3, from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Public Works Department on Breton Avenue.

Kentwood residents, bring your yard waste, household items, furniture, and electronics for free disposal and recycling. Proof of residency is required. Note that hazardous materials and construction debris are not accepted, but alternative disposal options are available via the SafeChem program and the brush/leaf drop-off site.

You can find more info at kentwood.us.

Walk A Mile In My Shoes Art Contest Open

The call is out for artists to submit ideas for the September "Walk A Mile In My Shoes" rally to show that mental health matters. This event is in Lansing last year, nearly 2,000 people showed up to advocate for community mental health.

This art should be created by someone who is or has been served through CMH Michigan. It should be a colorful design that stands out in a 2.25 inch circle. The artwork should capture the essence of the Walk-A-Mile rally like advocacy, justice, support, community, pride, and representation.

Contestants can upload artwork to this Google Drive Folder.

Beats on Bates Returns to Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, get ready to groove all summer long! Beats on Bates, the popular live music series, returns to downtown's vibrate Bates Alley every Wednesday, June 4 through September 24.

Expect another season of eclectic sounds,k showcasing local talent across funk, jazz, indie rock, and more. While the full 2025 lineup is still being booked, past seasons have featured popular acts like indie folk band The Crane Wives and rock band Last Gas Silver.

Each Wednesday's event runs from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Don't forget, you can purchase adult beverages from local businesses and enjoy them outside in the central commons refreshment area. Get more info at downtownkalamazoo.org.

Consumers Energy Donates EV To Kids Food Basket

The delivery of healthy meals through Kids Food Basket just got a little greener, thanks to a donation from Consumers Energy!

The utility company provided a fully electric vehicle to the non-profit that will be used to get about 11,000 sack suppers to children in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties. The new EV means reduced emissions and costs for Kids Food Basket.

As part of the partnership, Consumers Energy took on a volunteer shift to pack sack suppers and loaded them onto the new EV.

