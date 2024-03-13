Confluence Thought Series taking place April 16 & 17

Confluence returns to Kendall College of Art and Design on April 16 and 17, featuring 16 of West Michigan's biggest names in tech, design, education, and creativity in their Thought Series.

Unlocking Creative Capacity: How to Grow a Rainforest Innovation Ecosystem will explore the community-wide effort to expand creative capacity across the region. From breaking down social barriers to creating teams that exceed individual capacities, each leader will share the visionary ideas that are fueling better companies and producing more effective teams.

Founded in 2021, Confluence is a multi-dimensional ideas festival that connects the worlds of art, music, science, and technology through programs and shared experiences. The team produces a range of programming each spring and fall.

Tickets and complete details are available at confluencefest.com.