Community Choice Credit Union expanding in West Michigan

Posted at 11:51 AM, Oct 06, 2023
There's a new banking option in the Muskegon area as Community Choice Credit Union has opened up another branch. This larger building hosts a staff ready and willing to meet your financial needs. Whether you're investing, saving, purchasing, or more, Community Choice Credit Union's rates are highly competitive and they offer an amazing array of perks for their members. Watch the segment to learn more or head to www.communitychoicecu.com.

