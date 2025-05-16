Comfort Meets Community: Commonwealth Senior Living

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Choosing a senior living community is a significant decision and Commonwealth Senior Living wants you to know you have a supportive and engaging partner on that journey.

Commonwealth Senior Living offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, ensuring residents can age in place. They provide personalized care plans, 24/7 on-site team members, and assistance with daily activities. Their programs engage residents mentally, physically, and emotionally, with activities ranging from fitness to social events.

One of the most praised aspects of Commonwealth Senior Living is the incredible food. Their Farm-to-Table dining program sources significant portions of produce locally, with many communities even featuring Babylon Microfarms. The "Today from the Bay" program highlights local seafood, and daily baked bread adds to the comforting atmosphere. Chef Christopher Fehsenfeld caters the daily menus cater to diverse dietary needs, offering wholesome comfort foods and creative options in a restaurant-style setting.

To help families navigate the transition to senior living, Commonwealth Senior Living hosts "Navigating Your Retirement Journey" events. These presentations offer valuable insights from experts. An upcoming event is scheduled for Friday, June 6, from 11-Noon at the Kentwood Senior Center. RSVP is encouraged at least two days prior by calling 616-282-2433.

