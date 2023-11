Looking for a laugh? Comedian Sean Patton is bringing "The Material Tour" to Grand Rapids on November 8.

Sean Patton is a comedian based in New York, by way of New Orleans. He began doing stand-up in the Crescent City and has since performed in comedy clubs and festivals across the world.

Tickets range from $25 to $30.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.

For more information visit themidtowngr.com.