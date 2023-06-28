Come to Pierce Cedar Creek Institute for 'Gala in the Garden'

Enjoying and preserving the beauty of our state is at the heart of everything Pierce Cedar Creek Institute does and they would love for you to join them to experience some of that beauty. Gala in the Garden, previously known as A Late Summer Night's Green, will be held on July 29 outside next to their fields of tall prairie grass. This fundraiser will offer a low country themed dinner, locally sourced wine and beer, as well as fun games, a silent auction, and raffle. Check out their website to get your tickets to this amazing event.

Plus, you can watch our interview to learn more about the many summer events lined up including events specifically for kids, those with dogs, and even a wild rice workshop. We also learned about the research currently being done a their biological field stations and more.

