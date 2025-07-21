Coleen Kirnan Shares Authentic Italian Cocktail Recipes from Tuscan Women Cook

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Dreaming of a sun-drenched Italian escape? You don't need a passport to bring the taste of Tuscany home. We recently spoke with Coleen Kirnan from Tuscan Women Cook, who brought with her not just stories of culinary adventures but also three vibrant cocktail recipes perfect for summer sipping.

While Tuscan Women Cook offers immersive culinary trips to the heart of Tuscany, teaching participants to master traditional dishes, Coleen shared how you can infuse your evenings with authentic Italian flair right in your own kitchen.

Tuscan Women Cook is renowned for its unique culinary experiences, inviting guests to learn from real Tuscan nonnas and local chefs in the charming village of Montefollonico. These trips offer an unparalleled deep dive into Italian culture, focusing on farm-to-table cooking, wine pairings, and, of course, the art of the aperitivo.

Coleen highlighted that these handcrafted cocktails are an integral part of the Tuscan lifestyle—perfect for unwinding after a day of exploring or before a delicious meal.

Here are the refreshing Italian cocktails Coleen shared, guaranteed to transport your taste buds straight to the rolling hills of Tuscany:

Hugo Spritz – Cool Mountain Breeze in a Glass

Originating from northern Italy but wildly popular in Tuscany, the Hugo Spritz is a delicate, elderflower-based cocktail. In the 2000s, a bartender in South Tyrol, inspired by the Aperol Spritz, gave it an Alpine twist. This aperitivo, made with mint leaves, elderflower cordial, and Prosecco, is floral, fizzy, and incredibly refreshing.

Ingredients:

Fresh mint leaves

1 oz elderflower liqueur (St-Germain is a classic)

4 oz Prosecco

Splash of soda water

Mint leaves, lime wedge for garnish

Instructions: Place the mint leaves in the bottom of a wine glass. Muddle to crush the leaves, releasing their flavor. Add the elderflower liqueur, then fill the glass with ice. Pour in the Prosecco. Top with a splash of club soda. Garnish with fresh mint and a wedge of lime.

Negroni Sbagliato – A Bubbly Version of a Classic

This lighter version of the classic Negroni swaps out the gin with sparkling Prosecco. Negroni Sbagliato ("mistaken Negroni") retains Campari and some of the original drink’s bitterness with a refreshing effervescent finish.

Ingredients:

1 oz sweet vermouth

1 oz Campari

1 oz or more Prosecco

Instructions: Fill a large rocks glass with ice. Add sweet vermouth and Campari. Stir well. Top with Prosecco.

Limoncello Tonic – Zesty and Simple

Semplicissimi (super simple) and so refreshing, that is what we say when Limoncello Tonic is offered to us. Think lemonade for grown-ups.

Ingredients:

2 oz limoncello

4 oz tonic water

Fresh basil and lemon slice for garnish

Instructions: Fill a large wine glass with ice cubes. Add the limoncello, then top with the tonic. Stir gently to blend. Garnish with fresh basil and a lemon slice.

Whether you're planning a trip to Italy or simply want to infuse your everyday with a touch of Mediterranean charm, these cocktails from Coleen Kirnan and Tuscan Women Cook are the perfect start. Cheers!

Want to learn more about their unique culinary journeys? Visit the Tuscan Women Cook website to explore their upcoming trips and experiences.

